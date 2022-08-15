A MOTORBIKE rider is in a serious condition in hospital after crashing his bike on Monday morning.
Ambulance NSW were alerted to the crash at Owens Gap west of Scone about 11.30am after reports a man was thrown from a motorbike.
Paramedics were deployed to the scene along with police and arrived to find a man aged about 70 years old with serious chest and back injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene, and the chopper's critical care medical team worked to stabilise the patient at the scene.
He was then stretched onto the helicopter and flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment.
A spokesperson for the helicopter service said the man was listed in a serious but stable condition.
