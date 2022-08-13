The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Kane John Smith-Croft's affray, wounding case adjourned after West Tamworth bodkin stabbing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The case was adjourned to Tamworth court next month. Picture from file

A MAN accused of seriously injuring another man by stabbing him in the temple with a bodkin during a brawl is set to front a higher court as his case progresses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.