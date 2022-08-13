A MAN accused of seriously injuring another man by stabbing him in the temple with a bodkin during a brawl is set to front a higher court as his case progresses.
Delays in organising a video call with Kane John Smith-Croft while he was in custody meant his defence solicitor hadn't been able to confirm his pleas when the case was called in Tamworth Local Court this week.
Advertisement
"Your Honour, a case conference has occurred in the matter ... unfortunately I wasn't able to get an AVL in time for today's mention to finalise instructions," Legal Aid's Wendy McAuliffe said.
She asked the court for a month-long adjournment and said the 25-year-old would be able to enter pleas next time.
"The matter will be able to proceed one way or another to the district court," Ms McAuliffe said.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to set the matter down next month.
"We'll see what type of committal it is on that occasion," she said.
READ ALSO:
Smith-Croft is accused of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man in the head during a brawl.
Emergency services were called to the West Tamworth home about 1pm on October 28, and Smith-Croft was arrested later that afternoon.
The court previously heard there was eyewitness evidence that the bodkin was embedded in the alleged victim's left temple.
He was put into an induced coma and flown from Tamworth to Newcastle for surgery.
Smith-Croft has not entered pleas to the further charge of affray and the related allegation of contravening an AVO.
He made no bid for bail and Ms Soars formally refused it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.