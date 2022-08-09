TAMWORTH is the only area across the state which has recorded three weeks in a row of increased COVID-19 sewage detections in the past month.
There are still 22 sites in NSW where regular wastewater testing is occurring as health authorities continue to map changes in the disease's prevalence across communities.
Fresh data reveals Tamworth recorded a week-on-week increase on July 16, July 23 and again on July 30. The latest update late last week said the sewage detection trend had stabilised.
The testing is also continuing up the hill in Armidale, which recorded two decreases in a row in the past two weeks.
In the week ending August 6, all tested samples across the state contained fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to NSW Health.
Data shows the Tamworth area has recorded 2713 cases in the past four weeks, Armidale has had 1331 in that time.
