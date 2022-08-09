For Ben Sawyer, the last couple of months have been a bit of a whirlwind of training and representative opportunities.
Since the start of June, the Tamworth teenager has donned Central North, Hunter Region Independent Schools (HRIS), Association of Independent Co-educational Schools (AICES), Country and NSW colours, and spent about as much time on the road as at home.
Advertisement
Not that he's complaining.
He has loved every minute of it.
Starting his rugby journey with Gunnedah when he was about four - he joked that his mum got sick of him annoying her on the sidelines while he watched his old brother Sam play - 2022 has been a bit of a breakout year for the Calrossy student.
In June he was adjudged player of the tournament for the under-15s division at the Country Championships.
Sawyer's outstanding performance then saw him named in the extended Country squad. Following a camp at Narrabeen and the NSW Juniors Regionals, the squad was cut down to 23 to take on City in Bathurst Sunday week.
He didn't just make the side but was elected by the coaches to lead it.
"They pulled me aside on Saturday and said 'we think you'd be a good captain for us. You lead by example and we know you'll get the job done'," he said.
Sawyer said it was a huge honour, and described running through the tunnel of the other Country sides as "pretty special".
The responsibility seemed to sit well with him. He was named the Country man of the match and their best back.
He had gone into the game with a renewed confidence after being involved with the NSW Schools under-16s side.
The only 14-year-old in the team it was the culmination of a process that started with making the HRIS side, and then AICES team to play at the NSW Schools titles.
Sawyer memorably scored a 50m intercept in their game against Greater Public Schools (GPS) and also played a big hand as they beat Combined High Schools (CHS) for the first time.
He had then just got home from the Regionals when he got a call from the NSW schools coach saying he had been selected as the starting five-eighth.
So it was back down to Sydney for training, and then games against the Country and City 16s.
Advertisement
Sawyer soaked up the experience and the chance to learn off some of the best.
It was "so much quicker and intense", he said, adding that he learnt a lot about his game management.
"Even just little things, like just knowing what to do, what option to pick. Knowing my job is not done once I passed the footy or made a tackle," he elaborated.
He felt he came out of it a better player, and said it also gave him "that bit more confidence".
It also helped him "fall back in love with it" after being relatively starved of representative opportunities the last couple of years on the back of COVID.
Advertisement
He reflects on the year so far with a sense of satisfaction about what he has achieved.
It has been without a doubt his best year.
A big reason for that, he believes, is the work he has been doing with Snake Athletic. He started there mid-way through last year.
Initially "just doing a few programs throughout COVID to try and stay fit", Sawyer decided to stick with it and has been reaping the rewards. The fitness side particularly has meant he is able to keep going "when the game's getting tough".
His representative focus now is on the 7s with the State Youth Championships coming up in October.
The trials for the Central North-New England sides will be held this Sunday in Tamworth in conjunction with the Tamworth Gala Day.
Advertisement
Sawyer missed out last year after picking up a hip injury, which kept him out for a few months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.