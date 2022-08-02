Emily Dietrich, Stirling Munsie, Sid Harvey and Ben Sawyer were among a host of rising stars to shine in the Country gold in Bathurst on the weekend.
The quartet were all adjudged as standout performers for their respective sides in their clashes against City.
Advertisement
TAS First XV skipper and Guyra local Munsie, who captained the victorious under-18s boys side and played in the front row, was named Country's man of the match and best forward while vice-captain, and fullback Harvey (Narrabri) was recognised as the best back.
It was a dominant performance from the Country boys, thumping City 38-7 to lift the Michael Brial Cup.
Sawyer (Tamworth) meanwhile captained the 15s boys and was named Country man of the match and best back, while Dietrich was awarded the best player, and back, trophy for the 16s girls.
They were among 24 Central North and New England young guns to lace up the boots in the annual battle.
City claimed the overall bragging rights, winning four of the seven clashes.
Along with the 18s boys, Country's wins came in the 16s boys and 18s girls.
Both held on for one point wins with the 16s side featuring New England's Lucas Thorton prevailing 13-12 and the Central North-dominated 18s 14-13 in what was a hard-fought contest, Country only taking the lead in the final five minutes.
Country co-captain Martha Harvey (Narrabri) was quoted by Daily Telegraph as saying: "That was the hardest thing I have ever done".
"This is just the best team to be a part of.''
She had plenty of Central North company, with Leilani Tevaga, Brooke McKinnon, Liliana Reardon, Tyanna Kerr, Paige Anderson and Anastasia Martin also part of the side.
Gunnedah's Eliza O'Donnell meanwhile suited up for the opposition.
The region's representation was also strong in the 18s boys with Munsie and Harvey joined in Country colours by Eugene Campbell, Fred Kearney and Hayden Schmucher, while Amalie Gosper, Regan Simpson, Scarlett Slade and Tomi Gavin lined up alongside Dietrich in the 16s girls.
Advertisement
They were well-beaten going down 21-3.
Ella Gleeson and Giann Howard (CN) were part of the historic first-ever 14s girls game, City proving too strong claiming the win 29-5.
City also took the win in the 14s boys 12-nil over the Country side featuring Wylie Smith (CN) and Ollie Martin and Archie McMaster (NE), and the 15s, 17-11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.