In her first year of playing AFL, Sophie Weekes is already a standout.
Advertisement
But when speaking to the 15-year-old, it quickly becomes clear that she does not think her ability with ball in hand that is the key to her success, but her Tamworth Swans teammates on the field.
"The community [is special], the girls are great," Weekes said.
"The voices are always out there, they're always talking on the field and off. They've always got my back."
Like many young athletes, Weekes has a background in various sports.
She started gymnastics at six years old, before moving on to Oztag and rugby union as she entered her teens.
But after two years off due to stress fractures in her back, Weekes decided to try her hand at Aussie Rules.
"During COVID lockdowns, I found myself outside kicking the footy a lot," she said.
"I really enjoyed doing that, and I thought 'I can catch and I can kick, so I may as well give it a go'."
The move has paid dividends, as Weekes discovered a natural aptitude for football which has impressed Tamworth Swans women's captain, Jess O'Brien.
"Soph's come a long way," O'Brien said.
"She just needs a bit more knowledge of the game. I think once her confidence builds up, she'll be one to watch in the coming years."
Weekes kicked two goals in the Swans' 8.17.65 to 3.0.18 victory over the New England Nomads in Armidale on Saturday, in what she called a "great" win, "considering the conditions".
"It was very wet," she said.
"It was very heavy on the legs, trying to run around you were almost slipping over and the ball was very heavy."
Given that her mother is Mel Watson (coach of the North Tamworth Bears women's team), Weekes might have expected some resistance to the idea of taking up AFL.
Advertisement
Instead, Watson was "keen", Weekes said, to see her daughter try her hand at something new.
That support was echoed by the Swans when she began training with the squad.
The "great community" within the club helped the youngster immediately feel at home, which "made [joining] a lot easier".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.