Pirates women's co-coach Anthony Barbara has long been a big fan of Phoebe McLoughlin.
It was one of the reasons he asked her to be part of the management group this year, and why he was happily surprised when she made her return against Scone three weeks ago.
Advertisement
"I didn't think she'd play (this season) to be honest," he said.
She has been a massive inclusion for them, and will be heading into the big games to come.
"She's had a huge impact," Barbara said.
"She just understands the game so well and brings so much in terms of being able to read a game and know what's needed."
The former UNE Lion has also, he said, "brought a lot of confidence to the younger girls around her" and taken the pressure off "a lot of other girls".
Their top of the table clash against Narrabri two weeks ago was a perfect example.
"She did a lot of work in the middle against Narrabri and it opened it up for Shae (Partridge) outwide," he said.
The flyer finished with five tries as Pirates took the honours 58-20.
They have been in ominous form in the last month, the win over the Blue Boars following a 97-nil thrashing of Scone in what was their first game for three weeks. They then on Saturday defeated Gunnedah 41-5 to move a step closer to sewing up the minor premiership.
With two rounds remaining they are eight points clear at the top.
"The last three games they've played they're really showing that they're building nicely towards the end of the season," Barbara said.
The Narrabri win was all the more impressive that they were without talented young guns Tomi Gavin, Tyanna Kerr, Leilani Tevaga and Liliana Reardon. They were away with the NSW Country junior sides.
"The junior girls have been huge for us," he said.
"They've added so much; just their speed and their flare."
Advertisement
They were back for Saturday but they were without Rosie Ferguson and Erika Maslen, who were at training with the Country women in Sydney.
"We started very slow," Barbara said.
"The first two quarters a few balls didn't go to hand and just the timing was slightly off.
"There were a few opportunities we didn't captialise on."
"But as the game progressed they really built into game and started to take opportunities."
Assured of a spot in the major semi-final, it is now about getting themselves finals ready.
Advertisement
"These next couple of weeks are about fine tuning the game we've tried to play all year," Barbara said.
"It's an exciting time of year. The girls have put in a lot of work during the year."
They have Barraba-Gwydir this Saturday and then Scone to finish.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.