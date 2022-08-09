A new manufacturing facility is on the way for Tamworth after a $200,000 kickstart from the state government.
Apollo Engineering produces equipment for mining, transport, earthmoving, automotive and waste industries, and now has an extra incentive to expand.
Advertisement
Managing Director of Apollo Engineering Dave Errington said the $200,000 in funding is essential to remain competitive in the global economy.
He said the support is especially important given recent supply challenges.
"The last few years have provided significant supply chain challenges to Australian companies and there is a real push to expand our sovereign manufacturing capabilities in this country," he said.
The funding means the facility can make 10 skilled jobs available, and Mr Errington said they are also placing emphasis on automation.
"Over the last decade, we have invested heavily in advanced manufacturing equipment and automation to ensure we can compete in a global economy," he said.
"Not only do we support local industry with our capabilities, but we are also winning contracts with companies who have brought their work back on shore."
READ ALSO:
Many Tamworth businesses have said there are major struggles in securing skilled workers, but Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the funding would help keep people in the region and in work.
"The NSW Nationals in government are committed to ensuring that we keep creating the kind of skilled jobs that keep food on the table for families across our region," he said.
The grant is part of the Regional Jobs Creation fund, and Mr Anderson said Apollo's 25-year history would ensure it could compete with the best in the business.
"Apollo Engineering have a 25-year history of leading the way in manufacturing and in job creation in our region and their work has remained at the highest of standards for that time," he said.
"That is why global grands like BHP, Westrac, Hitachi, Komatsu, Cleanaway, and many more choose to work with Apollo.
"I'm looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition and meeting some of the men and women who will be embarking on careers with Apollo."
Mr Anderson said the funding was also announced with a view to "driving business growth in our region, ensuring that they can grow sustainably and keep our region at the leading edge of industry and manufacturing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.