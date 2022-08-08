MOREE'S Lee Estens has hit a milestone this year, as she takes off on her 20th Variety Bash, which got under way on Sunday.
Ms Estens has, through the years, raised nearly $1.5 million for sick, disabled and disadvantaged children since buying her first bash car, a 1964 Mercedes, in 2001.
Advertisement
On Sunday she set off in the Variety B to B Bash driving from Bungarribee, Sydney, to Bakers Creek, Queensland, with former Moree local, Sarah Young, who will be on her 10th bash.
"I'm very excited because we haven't been for three years," she said.
I never thought I would be doing it for 20 years.- Lee Estens
"When I started the bash in 2001, I never thought I would be doing it for 20 years."
Her motivation to become involved came from personal experience with the trauma of a sick child in a small country town after her son, Heath, was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 1984, which led Ms Estens to want to give back.
"I remember sitting one night [in the hospital] and I made a promise to myself that if we ever got through this and Heath survived I would do something to make a difference to other families in similar situations," she said.
During this time another Moree child, Hilary Scott, was in and out of Sydney Children's Hospital, but despite challenges with a lifelong condition, her determination and passion has led her to become a champion show jumper.
Read also:
It was Hilary's tenacity that encouraged Ms Estens to name the show jumper on her car after her.
Now based in Europe, Hilary has competed across the world and will represent Australia in Denmark at the Equestrian World Championships this month.
The Bash will pass through a number of towns including Griffith, Ivanhoe, Broken Hill, Bourke, Cunnamulla, Quipie, Charleville, Bollon, and Roma on the way to Mackay in North Queensland, where it will wrap up at Bakers Creek on August 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.