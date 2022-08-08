The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Personal experience with a sick child led Moree's Lee Estens to start doing the Variety Bash

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree's Lee Estens, with grandson Jack Estens Young, prior to taking off on their Variety Bash adventure. Photo supplied

MOREE'S Lee Estens has hit a milestone this year, as she takes off on her 20th Variety Bash, which got under way on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.