A BUMP IN the road has delayed a significant housing development planned for a problematic block of land in West Tamworth, but investors are still showing interest.
The 91-lot Trafalgar Estate slated for the historic brickworks site has been set back by surging costs and delays, according to Burke and Smyth agent Karen Vial.
Ms Vial began selling more than a dozen of the land parcels late last year and said it was going gangbusters.
But, the developer had to rescind contracts and up the price from about the $100,000 mark to almost $150,000, Ms Vial said.
She said she expected registration for the Trafalgar lots, which is needed to build on fresh blocks of land, would now happen sometime next year.
"We could be looking at 2024 before we see housing going up here, possibly," she told the Leader.
Other companies also sold blocks at Trafalgar Estate, but of the 15 or so Ms Vial sold, most sought a refund and moved on after the changes.
But, she said she was seeing strong interest from out-of-towners.
"There's not much land in Tamworth at all and what is available is selling at a much higher price," she said.
"Here it is cheaper land but we're looking mostly at investment, which is great for the housing crisis."
Ms Vial said the subdivision would be good for the city, with the rental vacancy rate down to less than one per cent.
A proposal went before Tamworth Regional Council to pay homage to the brickworks - which date back to the 1960s and supplied to local buildings - through new street names.
A private developer is behind Trafalgar Estate.
Several slabs have been poured and at least two housing frames have already gone up at the smaller Park Lane Estate development across Rodgers Road.
"That will be more housing ... for people that are looking desperately for rental properties," Ms Vial said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
