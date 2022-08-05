A TRUCK driver and a farm operator walk into a closed cafe and come out with a new business adventure.
Ian Geyde and Leah McArthur have taken on the challenge to reopen Manilla's Krankies Cafe, which has been closed since September last year.
Advertisement
Ms McArthur said the business partners were looking to make a change and thought 'why not try running a cafe'.
"We just want to give it a go and make fresh starts," Ms McArthur said.
"We've got a great community base with a lot of support which is amazing."
READ ALSO:
But there's one main priority on the owners' minds; to bring good pizza to Manilla.
"I spoke to our chef and thought, let's make our own bases and bring something different to Manilla," Ms McArthur said.
Under the new ownership the cafe will also offer breakfast, lunch, cakes and slices as well as pizza, pasta, hotdogs and burgers on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
Located at 38 Strafford Street, Ms McArthur said she hoped the cafe would attract more people to Manilla.
"We're doing a whole revamp of the cafe to give Manilla something people want to come back to," she said.
"Come summer we're hoping to have longer hours, some music playing, and just change everything to draw people to Manilla."
It is hoped the cafe will be a family-friendly location for both locals and people passing through.
"We want people to come in and feel comfortable. The atmosphere is just going to be relaxed."
Supporting local is also high on the agenda for the new owners, with produce being sourced from Manilla and Barraba.
The business partners will be joined by a barista and qualified chef, but hope to employ more local people as time goes on.
Krankies closed its doors in September last year due to COVID-19 difficulties.
The new cafe has been six months in the making, with the doors set to open on Tuesday.
Advertisement
"I'm excited and I'm nervous, it's everything all in one. It's such a big journey and it's finally going to happen," Ms McArthur said.
"Our ultimate goal is just to succeed and make a go of it and bring happiness to everyone."
The cafe will open from Tuesday until Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.