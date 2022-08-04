The Northern Daily Leader
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy chats with Australian university students in online forum

By Newsroom
August 4 2022 - 10:00pm
DISCUSSION: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with students from UNE and other Australian universities in an online forum hosted by Australian National University. Picture: UNE

University of New England students and staff participated in a live forum with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday.

