KANE Drayton's world was turned upside down when the accomplished campdrafter was told he might never walk again.
The diesel mechanic at Boggabri Coal was left paralysed after falling four metres from a verandah when the railing gave way.
He was flown straight to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney where it was discovered he had fractured his back in three places.
The 31-year-old, who previously worked in Gunnedah, also has a collapsed lung, broken ribs and two broken vertebrae in his neck.
With his family spread between Boggabri and Grafton, the community has come together to help get Mr Drayton back in the saddle.
Good friend of Mr Drayton, Rachel Bruniera, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his recovery.
"I speak to him everyday and he's in a lot of pain at the moment," she said.
"He will be in Sydney for months, it will be a while away from home and away from his parents."
Two friends of Mr Drayton were also involved in the accident but escaped injury.
Before the accident, Mr Drayton enjoyed an active lifestyle and was the winner of the inaugural Warrumbungle Mongrel Novice draft in May this year.
"He's a lovely young guy, he would do anything for anybody, he's really passionate about his horses, loves his family and loves his work," Ms Bruniera said.
The money raised from the fundraiser will be used to help pay for travel expenses, food and accommodation for the family as well as modifications to Mr Drayton's house and car when he finishes rehab.
"His mum told me while nothing is ever going to be the same again, she's just grateful she's still got him," she said.
Since arriving in intensive care Mr Drayton has been moved to a ward where he will spend the next few months while undergoing rehab.
Despite experiencing increasing pain, restlessness and tiredness, Ms Bruniera said Mr Drayton had told her, he was up for the challenge.
"One doctor has told him the motto is 'never say never'," Ms Bruniera said.
Since the page was launched more than $26,000 has been raised to assist Mr Drayton and his family.
"The support has been amazing and it's coming from people we don't even know," Ms Bruniera said.
"A lot of people care about him.
"It's the campdraft community and the mining community, they all stick together."
With the help of local businesses, Ms Bruniera is hoping to organise a charity golf day for Mr Drayton early next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
