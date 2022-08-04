AN ICONIC watering hole on Gunnedah's main street has officially changed hands.
The Parkview Hotel on the corner of Conadilly and Chandos Street has been sold to an established hotelier with interests in the Hunter region, for what the Leader understands is close to $6 million.
Advertisement
The prominent brick building on Gunnedah's main shopping strip includes a public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, gaming room and 40 beds for accommodation.
Director of HTL Property Blake Edwards, said the purchaser was attracted to the potential for a passive rental income, the high street location and the underlying asset value of the land and poker machine holdings.
READ ALSO:
"In addition, the positive economic sentiment in the region on the back of the $15bn Inland rail, the $3.6bn Pilliga Gas project and a booming agricultural sector also added considerable magnetism," Mr Edwards said.
The vendor for the hotel also holds investments in both regional and metropolitan hotel markets.
It's been a busy time for pub sales right across the region.
The Whitebull Hotel in Armidale went for a record price of $13.5 million last year, the Imperial Hotel in Inverell was sold for $5 million to hotelier Jim Knox, and The Royal Hotel in Armidale was sold for more than $5 million in July last year.
In February this year Harley Payne and his son Tom bought the Grand Hotel Armidale for an undisclosed amount
The sale of all five pubs in Moree also racked up $28 million.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.