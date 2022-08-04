Tamworth trainers Andy Ison, Greg Coney and Dean Chapple were the standouts at last week's Tamworth harness meeting.
The standout drivers were Tom Ison, Jemma Coney, Brad Elder and Jack Chapple.
Tom Ison commenced the wins in the opening event when Seemore Magic, a Mr Feelgood-Selina Armbro gelding, broke his maiden status at his fifth career race start under the training of Andy Ison.
"He is improving with every run," stated the younger Ison. "He went alright today - he is getting quicker and putting it all together."
Tom then picked up a driving double when he guided the Brendan James-trained Lady Pebbles to a win.
"She went quick when I asked her to go," he said of Lady Pebbles, who had her fifth race start since joining the James stables and paid $21 for the win.
Friday night racing at Newcastle saw yet another winning driving double for Tom.
His first win came for the Roy Roots Jnr stables, with Betterthanfederer recording a mile rate of 1min 55.4sec for 1609m.
He then guided the Andy Ison-trained Magic Moment to a win in a mile rate of 1.54.7 for 1609m.
The Monday Newcastle meeting saw Tom guide Christian Shannon, who is trained by his father, to victory in 1.56.7 for 1609m, while Tackas Last Dance won for Tamworth trainer Tony Missen.
The Dean Chapple stables enjoyed a training double at the Tamworth meeting with the wins of Grandview and Shannon's Shadow.
Chapple engaged Tamworth reinsman Anthony Varga to take the reins behind Grandview.
Chapple then engaged his son Jack to take the reins behind Shannon's Shadow, who also enjoyed an all-the-way victory.
"He has been racing well without winning," said younger Chapple of Shannon's Shadow. "He found the front and we sprinted home."
Chapple, at 16 years young, only recently commenced his driving career and picked up his third win.
Jemma Coney combined with her trainer father Greg to secure three wins at Tamworth via Siangdi, Cash Em and Table Talk.
"He did everything right and got the job done," said Jemma of Table Talk.
Narrabri pacer Sammi Dance presented in the winner's circle after taking out the Tamworth Brewfest 19th Nov 2022 Pace for trainer Jarred Hetherington.
The horse was driven by Maitland's Brad Elder, who also drove a winning double after an earlier triumph behind Mystical Jazz, who is trained by his father Darren.
