Carol White, Christine Myers, and Cheryl Douglas have all had unique journeys into the world of bowls.
But as they prepare to represent Bowls NSW against Victoria in a best-of-three series this weekend, they all agree on one thing: none of them would have had the same level of success without the South Tamworth Bowling Club.
"I wouldn't go to any other club in Tamworth," Myers said.
"It's the strongest, competition-wise. A lot of the players we've got now have come from other clubs."
So prominent was the club's reputation for producing high-quality bowlers, Douglas added, that she was advised to join South Tamworth upon moving back to town recently.
"When I decided to come here, the state did say to me 'Cheryl, don't go anywhere but South'," she said.
"'Because they're very strong and your bowls won't go downhill'."
The trio will travel to the Moama Bowling Club in Victoria this Thursday as part of the senior women's state teams for a three test series.
Both Myers and White have both represented NSW multiple times in the past, while this will be Douglas's first state experience.
However, she feels "absolutely" ready to produce her best on the biggest stage of her career so far.
The three women know they are up for a stern challenge against the Victorians, who have beaten NSW in the past. Making matters more difficult, White and Myers are both playing in unusual positions.
"We're in different positions to where we've been before," White said.
"I've always played lead, but they've got me skipping this time so that'll be interesting."
Myers, meanwhile, will be playing third instead of the lead as per usual.
They will also have to acclimate to the Victorian greens, which they expect will be much slower than the surfaces in Tamworth.
However, all three feel more than ready for the challenges which lie ahead.
The series will run from this Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7.
