A COFFEE shop worker is in hospital after an armed robbery with a gun at a Tamworth business early this morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of an armed hold-up at Coffee Run on Bridge Street in West Tamworth about 5:45am on Wednesday.
Oxley police officers were told a man armed with a firearm had smashed a window and forced his way into the business.
A 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the cafe was left shaken after he was threatened at gunpoint.
The armed intruder stole cash and fled the scene, police were told.
The 40-year-old man was taken to Tamworth hospital suffering from shock.
Police set up a crime scene and launched an investigation.
Officers were seen collecting evidence and forensically examining the Coffee Run business and surrounding area on Wednesday morning.
Coffee Run was closed to customers as police combed the scene, and said in a statement it was prioritising staff safety.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Tamworth police.
A TAMWORTH cafe is closed as police comb the area and collect evidence after reports of a robbery on Wednesday morning.
Coffee Run in West Tamworth told customers earlier this morning that it would remain shut while it worked on maximising staff safety.
A social media statement from the Bridge Street business said repairs also had to be carried out after the robbery.
Tamworth police were seen searching the business, the carpark and the area surrounding the cafe on Wednesday morning about 9am.
At least one evidence marker was set out in the carpark.
Initial reports suggest the robbery took place on Wednesday morning.
Police have been contacted for comment.
Anyone with information should call Tamworth police as investigations continue.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
