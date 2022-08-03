HELPING travellers get to their final destination has landed a Quirindi service station a national award.
Tamarang Service Centre took out the crown for the Viva Energy national retailer of the year award, beating more than 300 dealer-owned sites across the country.
Service centre manager Terry Beresford, who has dedicated 28 years to the business, said he was "shocked" when he found out the Quirindi store had secured the award but, said it was a testament to the staff.
"They're young and enthusiastic, they're all local that we employ, they're a great bunch, I'm very proud of their efforts and achievements," he said.
Giving the next generation their first taste of work has been a priority of the store, with the service centre providing pathways for career development.
"We've seen a lot of kids who are very shy and withdrawn really come out if their shell after speaking with people when they're on the console," Mr Beresford said.
An employee for more than 10 years, Alison Gee, who has recently resigned to go travelling, said working at the store has helped her become a better person.
"Terry gave me the opportunity to get my confidence back by trusting me," she said.
"He brings the best out in his staff and I feel like he encourages us to be better at what we do for the bigger picture."
Ms Gee said Mr Beresford was the "backbone" of the centre and said the award was a reflection of his hard work and dedication.
"His favourite saying is to walk with purpose. He wants to get the best out of everyone."
Mystery shoppers, fuel targets and a range of key performance indicators were the factors that saw the Tamarang Serivce Centre take out the award.
Despite the celebrations, Mr Beresford said running a service station the past few months had been a challenge with the rising price of fuel.
"When prices are high it's very tough for us as well," he said.
"When prices are high people stop taking the boat out on the weekend or going for that Sunday drive, they're not coming into the shop."
A representative from the service centre has been invited to celebrate the success in Dubai in October. But with a fear of flying and no passport, Mr Beresford said another team member would be the one boarding the plane.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
