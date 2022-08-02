South Tamworth's Greg Harris, Jeff Myers and Steve Graham will represent the zone in the men's senior triples at the State Finals for the second consecutive year.
The trio took out the Zone 3 title at the event played at South Tamworth Bowling Club on the weekend to be crowned zone champions and win through to next year's state finale.
After being undefeated through their section matches, they were too good for the Lightning Ridge combination of Rex Skuthorpe, David Samuelsson and Ray Brown in the final running out 26-13 victors.
The host club performed well across the weekend with Garry Collins, Peter King and Nathan Williamson winning the open reserves.
They defeated another Lightning Ridge team - Mick Mitchell, Heidi Monch and Adam Webb - in the final 25-17.
"As a club we're very proud of the two South Tamworth teams making it through to the semi-finals," STBC CEO Phil O'Reilly said.
Gunnedah's Craig Cameron, Dylan Eather and Sam Pryor were dominant in the open's division, and accounted for Lightning Ridge's David Webb, Darren Richards and Jay Morris in the final 31-14.
Also the Zone 3 Match Committee, O'Reilly said in all three divisions the finalists were their respective section winners.
The triples was the first state championship event for the zone for the 2022-23 bowls season and involved teams from right across the region.
