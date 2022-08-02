The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Bowls: Zone 3 state triples finalists decided

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:00am
South Tamworth's Greg Harris, Jeff Myers and Steve Graham will represent the zone in the men's senior triples at the State Finals for the second consecutive year.

