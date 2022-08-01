The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU Round 15: Quirindi roar in second half to beat Scone 27-18

By Samantha Newsam
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
Quirindi coach Ed Nankivell was among the Lions tryscorers as they beat Scone on Saturday.

Prop Harry Gavin starred with a hat-trick as Quirindi fought back from a half-time deficit to post their third win of the season at Scone on Saturday.

