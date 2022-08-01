Prop Harry Gavin starred with a hat-trick as Quirindi fought back from a half-time deficit to post their third win of the season at Scone on Saturday.
After a disrupted week leading in, with injuries and sickness, and other things, they were a bit disjointed in the first half and trailed the Brumbies 15-10 at the break.
But on the back of a much-improved second half they stormed home to win 27-18.
"We started playing better in the second half," Lions coach Ed Nankivell said.
The effort was one of the big areas of improvement.
"The boys were sick of getting beaten up a bit so started giving it back," he said.
Gavin scored the Lions' two tries in the first half, and their first in the second half.
All three were good forwards tries, Nankivell, who was also one of their tryscorers said, but weren't "easy work".
The 18-year-old has been in and out of first grade but has been playing some "good footy".
"Hopefully he's got another 10 years of this footy," he continued.
He thought Gavin and fellow young gun, Sam Avard were their best.
Nankivell rates the breakaway as "close to the best seven in the comp at the moment".
"He's tough, and plays hurt and he wants to be there," he said of what he likes about what Avard is doing.
The Lions won't play finals but can still have a say in how the table finishes up.
After the bye this week they then host Moree before heading to Inverell, where they will be hoping to repeat their success last year, winning both grades.
