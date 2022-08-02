The Northern Daily Leader

Oztag: 2022 Northern Rangers senior representative teams announced

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:23am, first published 12:00am
The Northern Rangers have announced their four representative teams for 2022. Picture courtesy of Tamworth Senior Oztag Facebook.

Four teams is a far cry from the nine or so that the Northern Rangers would normally select, but Tamworth Senior Oztag coordinator, Pam Potts, said numbers were thin after a couple of frustrating years.

