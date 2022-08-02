Four teams is a far cry from the nine or so that the Northern Rangers would normally select, but Tamworth Senior Oztag coordinator, Pam Potts, said numbers were thin after a couple of frustrating years.
Also read:
Advertisement
50 Tamworth locals have been named in those four Rangers teams - open mixed, 20s women, 30s men, and senior mixed - to compete in the Oztag Australia National Championships this November.
"Our 2021 nationals got [delayed] because of COVID," Potts said.
"And then [after the postponement] they were canned because of wet weather.
"That letdown [of not being able to play] is reflected in our numbers this year. They trained, and trained, and trained for what felt like a long time, because it kept getting moved forward."
While some athletes were deflated by the cancellation of the last year's National Championships, the ones who did turn out for trials in 2022 are particularly motivated.
"As far as commitment, the players that are there are definitely keen to give it a good crack, and will be competitive," Potts said.
It is generally accepted that metropolitan-based teams are stronger than their regional counterparts given their easier access to resources and better funding.
However, Potts believes the Rangers have "closed the gap" in recent years, and are ready to challenge the top city teams this year.
"Years ago, we'd go away to these tournaments and struggle to compete," she said.
"But these days, more experienced that our players get, we're getting closer on the results sides of things."
The full team lists can be found on the Tamworth Senior Oztag Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.