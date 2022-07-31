Moree winger Jason Saunders bagged four tries and teammate Brenton Cochrane shone in his return from suspension as the Boars thumped the Bulldogs at Gunnedah.
The 58-12 win on Sunday was Moree's third victory in a row and they are in fourth place - six-point behind ladder leaders North Tamworth and two points ahead of fifth-placed Boggabri - with three regular-season games left.
Advertisement
Read also:
In his first game back from a six-match suspension, Cochrane crossed for a try in a player of the match display - while Holt Cubis, Moree's No 12, bagged a double.
After a mini mid-season revival in which they won back-to-back games, Gunnedah suffered their third straight loss and they sit in second-last place.
At Narrabri on Sunday, the Blues snapped a seven-game losing run with a 62-16 drubbing of winless Manilla.
For the seventh-placed Blues, Daniel Howe posted three tries while Jeff Harvey, the player of the match, and Daniel Jobson both collected doubles. Tigers captain-coach Mitch Doring crossed for two tries.
MOREE 58 (Jason Saunders 4, Holt Cubis 2, Brett Wright, Thomas Ryan, Joe Wade, Brent McDonald, Brenton Cochrane tries; Adrian Smith 7 goals) d GUNNEDAH 12 (Zak Turnbull, KC Edmonds tries; Dylan O'Brien 2 goals) Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Cochrane (M), 2 Luke Hetherington (M), 1 Dylan Lake (G).
NARRABRI 62 (Daniel Howe 3, Jeff Harvey 2, Daniel Jobson 2,Tom Bruce, Robert Condron, Tim Shields, Jake Rumsby tries; Travis Small 9 goals) d MANILLA 16 (Mitch Doring 2, Mckye Tucknott tries; Doring 2 goals). G4 B&F: 3 Harvey (N), 2 Beau Harry (M), 1 Todd Nichols (N).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.