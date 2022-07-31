The Northern Daily Leader

Brenton Cochrane player of the match as Boars beat Bulldogs

By Mark Bode
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:46am
Brenton Cochrane has starred for Moree. Picture: Facebook

Moree winger Jason Saunders bagged four tries and teammate Brenton Cochrane shone in his return from suspension as the Boars thumped the Bulldogs at Gunnedah.

