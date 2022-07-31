The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU Round 15: Narrabri dust Pirates 51-19 to reclaim second spot

By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:24am, first published 8:00am
Tim Collins was one of Pirates' best in their loss to Narrabri on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Narrabri blew Pirates off Dangar Park in the first half on Saturday as they made an emphatic return to form and gave a timely reminder that they are a serious premiership threat.

