He's a hard-running Rooster who responded to a poor performance in specular fashion.
In scoring a final-minute, match-winning try in a highly improbable come-from-behind win over Werris Creek at Kootingal on Saturday, Logan Howard put a double exclamation mark on a players' player display.
Advertisement
The second-rower also showed his coach Geoff Sharpe that he can take instruction and then deliver in the heat of battle.
Watched by his father, Dave, a Roosters Old Boy, Howard inspired third-placed Kootingal-Moonbi to a famous victory after they overcame a 26-point deficit, with 18 minute left in the match, to beat Werris Creek 44-42.
Read also:
Sharpe said the game left him "mentally exhausted".
However, on Sunday morning he had recovered sufficiently enough to praise Howard, who scored three tries against the sixth-placed Magpies.
In a 28-16 loss to the Bears in the previous round, Sharpe said Howard was guilty of "overthinking things, thinking of how he was gonna create opportunities" on the left edge.
"Whereas, I just said to him before the [Magpies] game, 'Get back to what you do best, and just run hard and tackle hard.'
He hit three short lines off [No 7][ Sammy Taylor. And to Sammy's credit, he was smart enough to keep going to Logan, so he got three tries off those.
Sharpe continued: "It was a good fightback from Logan. He's been one of our best players and leaders of the group.
"So it was good for him to score that winning try, especially in front of his dad."
Sharpe said Howard, formally a centre, was "such a big unit and such a strong unit" that second-row suited him best.
He added: "When you can do what he did there in that last 30 seconds, 20 seconds [score the match-winner], he's just quality - and a good kid. I love him."
Sharpe was "relieved" after the Roosters' remarkable fightback.
With the Roosters down 42-18 with 18 minutes left on the clock, he "yelled" at his charges - imploring them "to get back in the fight".
"We held them out for another set of six, finally got the ball back and then things started happening," he said.
Advertisement
Sharpe added: "We actually had a try disallowed with about a minute and a half to go, and I yelled out, 'There's still time.'"
He said Howard then "powered through" the defence, "ended up on his back and twisted and got the ball down".
Sharpe also praised captain Ben Williams, prop Ryan Kelly-Payne, five-eighth Brayden Jerrard and Taylor. Roosters No 9 Kurt Hartmann snared two best and fairest points.
With three regular-season rounds remaining, Kooty are four points behind first-placed North Tamworth and two points behind second-placed Dungowan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.