Gunnedah learned from their mistakes - well some of them anyway - as they exacted their revenge on Inverell on Saturday and moved a step closer to back-to-back minor premierships.
The Red Devils need one more win to make sure of it but are looking fairly comfortable with the 34-24 win pushing them 12 points clear at the top with three games remaining.
After relinquishing it to the Highlanders in the first round, they also reclaimed the Kookaburra Challenge Cup.
So far the only blemish in their copybook, the Red Devils trailed 17-nil then after what coach Dan Martin described as the worst 20 minutes of football he's seen them play in two years, before fighting back to fall two point shorts in the end.
Heeding the lessons of that, on Saturday they came out firing, half-back Sam Crane catching the Highlanders out with a sneaky dart down the short side from a scrum about 20 out to give them a 5-nil lead after just five minutes.
From there they were never headed, and controlled much of the game as far as possession and territory.
It wasn't always clinical with passages of great play interspersed with some pretty loose play. But they did what they needed to and showed flashes of why they are regarded as the team to beat.
Pay the Highlanders their dues too, they didn't take a backwards step or give up, for which they were rewarded for with two late tries.
Emori Waqavulagi followed up Crane's early effort with a great individual try of his own, the Red Devils' excitement machine slipping out of multiple tackles to make it 12-nil after 18 minutes.
After the Highlanders hit back through Cameron Patch, the home side kicked away again with James Perrett gliding around the outside of the defence after a 15m rolling maul.
Harry King finished off a great passage of play from the Highlanders to close back within five with under five remaining in the first half. But the Red Devils forwards flexed their muscles again, driving over in the final seconds to push out to a 24-12 lead at the break.
It stayed that until around the 21st minute of the second half when their two most dangerous attacking weapons - Perrett and Waqavulagi, combined for a 70m effort.
If it wasn't already, after being close to scoring on a couple of occasions, winger Darrell Morrison then sealed the win for them with five minutes to play.
"It was a great outcome, first verses second for us to come up out on top was good," Morrison said.
"We've got a bit to work on. We've got more points in us."
They blew quite a few good chances with dropped balls. That is one of the things they will be looking to iron out ahead of the finals, although they have a couple of big games before then with Pirates next week and then Narrabri to finish.
Morrison highlighted their structure as one of the keys to getting them the result.
"As soon as we went back to structured footy we seemed to walk around them really," he said.
The two late tries was some consolation for the Highlanders, earning them the four try bonus point.
But they did slip back to third after the Blue Boars gave Pirates a dust up 51-19.
In the other game prop Harry Gavin scored three tries as Quirindi beat Scone 27-18.
