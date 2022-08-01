Gail Salter was on Monday still pinching herself after the Tamworth 55s side she coached and was part of, added more state championship silverware to the Frogs' cabinet.
A 1-nil win over Central Coast in Sunday's final saw them crowned [northern] state masters champions.
"It was just amazing," Salter said.
The championships were jointly hosted by Tamworth and Armidale, and were a great one for Tamworth with the 40s also finishing runners-up in Division 2, the 45s third in Division 1 and the 34s fifth in Division 1.
Fiddi Witts finished a good team goal from a counter-attack in the first half to give the 55s the lead.
All they had to do then was hold Central Coast out. Not that that was their mindset.
"At half-time I said to the girls the job's only half done," Salter said.
"I said we had to continue to attack, not preserve the lead and that's what we did."
She said they had "a couple of close calls".
"But our player for the game Robyn Griffiths defended incredibly well as did our goalkeeper Susie (Sue) Maher," she said.
They had played Central Coast during the round games, drawing 3-all. Going into the final they were conscious of shutting down their "main player" and employed a man-on-man style of defence on her.
"We had three girls we rotated marking her," Salter said.
The tactic worked. From two goals in the round games she was scoreless.
She said she was "really blessed" to have a team "full of utility players". She could put anyone anywhere on the field at any time and know they would be just as strong.
Leonie Fitzpatrick, who played everywhere over the weekend, was voted their most valuable player for the carnival. Naomi Spark was the MVP for the 45s, Bec Honeyfield the 40s and Mel Allen the 34s.
Honeyfield captained the 40s, who were a bit of a surprise packet.
"Our 'naughty forties' team is a bunch of third and fourth graders," she said.
"We came in with no expectations, lots of fun was the main aim, and came away as runners-up so we're absolutely stoked."
Sydney East proved too strong for them in the final running out 4-nil victors.
But the weekend wasn't so much about the hockey as the social side.
"It was a very social team, we've had a lot of fun," Honeyfield said.
There were though a lot of "sore and tired" bodies after playing six games in three days.
"Lots of sore hamstrings, lots of Radox baths tonight I think," she joked.
Shurae Kendall was meanwhile recognised for her service, time and dedication to masters hockey in Tamworth by being awarded a "Waratah Award" by the NSW Masters committee.
After attending the southern championships in Wagga on Saturday, Hockey NSW CEO Emma Highwood made the trip up to Tamworth for Sunday.
It was her second visit after coming up during the open men's championships, and she again marveled at the facilities.
"I have to say Tamworth can be really proud of this venue," she said.
"Because of the effort that's been put in by the association and the clubs, and then the support from local council it's enabled it to host events like this."
She also delighted in seeing so many women of all ages still enjoying the sport.
"I don't think there is any sport in Australia where you can play from five right up to 82," Highwood said.
"I met a women yesterday (Saturday) in Wagga that is still playing at 82. So it's a great asset for our sport.
"And it's great that people aren't just volunteering they're still playing."
