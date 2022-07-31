Moments of magic propel Mushies to thrilling final win

Moments make games.
Most sporting events often have several instances which define the eventual outcome. Some particularly close encounters might only have a few.
Yesterday's Northern Inland Cup final between the OVA Mushies and North Companions had two.
Two distinct junctures tugged an incredibly close game the way of OVA, the first of which took place roughly 10 minutes after the break.
The opening half of the game featured a largely defensive effort from Northies, as OVA controlled the pace of play and attacked relentlessly.
But after fending off the competition favourites for 45 minutes, Companions came out distinctly more aggressive in the second term, and very nearly pulled off a stunning goal.
If only it weren't for the outstretched glove of OVA keeper, Josh Magann.
A full-length dive to his left diverted the ball away from the top corner, and prevented what would have been the opening goal of the game for Companions.
"It was a great save by Josh," OVA stalwart, Luke Purcell, said.
"He always seems to pull out the screaming saves. He pulls out some freak saves, he's very handy in the back line."
Due to a lingering injury, Purcell was forced to pull out just before the game started.
But in his place stepped Brendon Fergie, who was called up on extremely late notice and proceeded to produce the second major moment of the final.
With just minutes remaining on the clock, OVA made a late incursion into Companions' defensive territory. After receiving the ball from the left wing, Fergie kicked with all he had and slotted the first and only goal of the game.
Those on the sidelines had already begun preparing for a penalty shootout, and were suddenly transfixed as Northies mounted a desperate response.
But it was not enough, and OVA's exhausted cheers began when the referee's whistle blew soon after.
"It's great," Purcell said of the Mushies' win in the inaugural Northern Inland Cup.
"We're the first team on the cup, it's always good to be first on something and have our name engraved on it. It was good to get the win."
The coaches of both teams spoke during the presentation ceremony.
OVA's Tim Coates was complimentary towards Northies, and thanked them for putting on a high-level performance which brought the best out of his side.
Companions' Gavin Thompson said his side made some "uncharacteristic errors", which he attributed to OVA's pressure.
Their victory, Purcell believes, will help motivate OVA to "keep on getting stronger" in the final weeks of the regular season.
