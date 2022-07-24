The Northern Daily Leader

Jada Taylor in midst of her first NRWL camp after first training run with national sevens squad

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'SO GOOD': Jada Taylor is congratulated by her boyfriend, Cody Byrne, after starring for NSW's under-19 side last month. Photo: Facebook

It was Sunday morning and Jada Taylor was savouring her first NRLW preseason training camp.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.