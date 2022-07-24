It was Sunday morning and Jada Taylor was savouring her first NRLW preseason training camp.
The 18-year-old was also keeping it real despite her relative anonymity having disappeared, to a degree, after the NSW Rugby League posted a video of her dazzling solo try for NSW's under-19 side last month.
The video has been viewed 14.5 million times!
It shows the No 1 fielding a grubber kick in-goal against Queensland at Leichhardt Oval, then displaying dazzling footwork and speed to race the length of the field to ice the State of Origin win.
Speaking from the Sydney Roosters' camp, ahead of the start of the NRLW season next month, the Tamworth export said the video's massive reach was "so cool".
"Especially being a young girl - you don't really expect that at all," she added.
The nighttime Origin clash against Queensland was shown live on Channel Nine, providing Taylor with a primetime audience as she scored two tries and set up another one in a player of the match performance.
It was a continuation of an amazing breakthrough year for the former Dungowan Cowgirl, after she also starred for the under-19 Roosters' premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup side, signed her first NRLW contract and recently trained with Rugby Australia's sevens squad for the first time.
Taylor said she was "very lucky" to be an emerging rugby league talent at a time when the women's game had "grown so much".
The Sydney-based teen may soon get a chance to shine on the biggest stage in women's rugby league, but to do that she will have to earn a spot in the sport's most formidable women's side.
The Roosters - the reigning premiers - begin the new season against the Eels at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta on August 20.
When Taylor spoke to the Leader on Sunday morning, the Roosters had been in camp for a week. She described her first taste of NRLW preseason training as "so good".
"I'm so grateful to be a part of it and be around some absolutely amazing girls, and they're all so good on and off the field," she said.
"So, just grateful to be apart of it and hopefully get to take the field with them one day."
Despite her rapidly growing stature in rugby league, Taylor is juggling the sport with her rugby union commitments. The chance to represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics is a massive carrot for her.
Last weekend she trained with the national sevens side for the first time, before they headed to England for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Australia's sevens coach, Tim Walsh, had personally asked her to train with the squad.
While at the camp, she also played against the national side as part of Australia's No 2 sevens side.
"It was a really tough camp," she said, adding: "It was a good experience."
"It's been great. Loving it," she also said.
Sharing Taylor's profound dual-code ride is her boyfriend of almost a year Cody Byrne, a key member of the Dungowan Cowboys. The team is coached by Taylor's father, Luke.
Byrne was sideline with Taylor's family and friends when she starred for the Blues last month.
"You wouldn't think that being so far away [from each other] that it would be so good, but it is - and loving it," Taylor said of the relationship. "Everything's sort of happening at the moment, and I'm having a good time."
