She brings an "X-factor" to the NSW under-19 rugby league side, who will attempt to bring Queensland to their knees.
And in a high-level, dual-code endeavour that is seemingly unencumbered by limitation, the clash ranks "right at the top" of her achievements to date.
At Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Thursday, beneath the glare of lights and in front of family and friends, 18-year-old Jada Taylor will wear the No 1 for NSW in her Origin debut.
"Obviously I'm excited, but it's also a massive stage to play on - and it's a very important game," the Tamworth export said on Wednesday while in the NSW camp.
An "unreal feeling" was how Taylor described the build-up to the match, adding: "Like, it's not even game day yet, but just the hype around it. You know, the State of Origin. It's such a big, big [occasion]."
The Sydney-based player's Origin selection is the cherry on top of what has been a breakout year for her.
In 2022, she was also integral to the Roosters' under-19 Tarsha Gale Cup premiership success; she signed her first NRLW contract; she segued into the Roosters' NSW Women's Premiership side; and she has been asked to train with Rugby Australia's sevens side.
"I think it's quite exciting," she said of her year. "Like, I didn't expect it." She added: "It has been hard, but it's all worth it now."
As well as being one of the country's premier rugby league players, Rugby Australia has also been nurturing her talent.
Tim Walsh, coach of the women's sevens national team, has asked her to train with the team. She expects that to happen soon.
"They [the sevens side] have Olympic athletes who have won gold medals," she said. "To be training with those girls is also very exciting, and it will be a very big step step in my career."
Taylor is enthralled by the thought of representing Australia at rugby at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She knows that eventually she will have to choose between league and union.
I'm still young. And while I can, I'm gonna do both [sports].
Blake Cavallaro is NSW's under-19 coach. He also coached Taylor in the Roosters' under-19 outfit this year.
"Jada brings the X-factor," he said. "Jada loves the big arenas and the big stages, and she's really thriving in camp.
"For us, she's gonna be a key, integral part of how we play our footy."
Offensively and defensively, Taylor "brings a lot" to the Blues, Cavallaro said, adding that she could "attack at any time" and was "a good talker" in defence.
Her "progression over the last couple of years has been outstanding", he continued.
"She's progressed her football from playing in the halves to playing at fullback. She's just very adaptable with what she does, and she's just a natural footballer."
She was also ready to play in NRLW, he added.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
