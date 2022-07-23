A baby girl was flown to hospital on the weekend after being kicked in the head by a horse on a property in the North West.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist crews from Ambulance NSW after reports of the incident, at a property at Murrurundi in the Upper Hunter at about 1.25pm on Saturday.
Three NSW Ambulance road crews raced to the property, at Mayne Street, Murrurundi, and began treating of the baby girl.
She had suffered serious lacerations and significant facial injuries after being kicked in the face by a horse, but was conscious and breathing, a spokesperson for the ambulance said.
An ambulance crew drove her to the Murrurundi hospital, where the ambulance met the rescue helicopter.
She was further stabilised by medical crews flying in the helicopter, according to a spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
It flew her to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, for further treatment.
She was reportedly in a stable condition.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
