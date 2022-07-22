The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Global Gateway Park: Ground breaks on first lot as city's huge industrial precinct attracts big business

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOMING: Burke & Smyth Tamworth principal Gavin Knee at the Tamworth Global Gateway Park as construction begins on the first lot. Photo: Peter Hardin

INTERNATIONAL and national companies have jumped at the opportunity to snap up the first parcels of land at Tamworth's new multi-million dollar industrial precinct.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.