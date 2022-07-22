AFTER building more than 400 homes in the region and more than a decade in the industry, a local duo is putting down the tools.
G.J. Gardner Homes Tamworth franchisees Nat and Dan Urquhart will hand over the keys to the office, wrapping up 12 years in the construction industry.
Selling the business is a bittersweet moment, Mr Urquhart told the Leader, but they're excited to pass it on to the current construction manager Jeremy Bainbridge and his wife Emily.
"We decided to leave because we've got another business that we've started, a staff and cultural development coaching business called 1000 FEET DEEP," he said.
The Urquharts have been heavily involved with the Tamworth community during their time in the industry, through various charity ventures.
In 2015 they raised $185,000 for the Variety Children's Charity Home, and in 2020 they initiated and helped raise $240,000 through The House the Drought Built.
Over the past 12 they have raised around $162,000 through their annual charity golf day.
"It was really important to us that we do our bit with the community, to make sure that we helped out wherever we could," Mr Urquhart said.
"We're very proud as a team, to have been able to play our part and raise some money for different charities. It's a big part of what we wanted to try to achieve."
But the job hasn't come without challenges, especially over the past few years, Mr Urquhart said.
"We have definitely faced significant challenges in the last few years, and just being able to overcome those challenges has been been very rewarding," he said.
Jeremy Bainbridge joined the team as a mature age apprentice six years ago following a military career.
"We love everything about Tamworth, and we will work closely with Jez during this transition period to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible," Mrs Urquhart added.
G.J. Gardner Homes Tamworth was named International franchisee of the year four years running between 2018 and 2022.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
