The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU: Jye Taggart thriving in first grade opportunity with Pirates

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After an injury disrupted 2021, Jye Taggart has been thriving in the Pirates pack this season. Picture by Samantha Newsam

Jye Taggart's first grade debut last season was met with much promise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.