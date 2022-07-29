Jye Taggart's first grade debut last season was met with much promise.
One of the most exciting talents emerging from Pirates' under-19s side that made the grand final in 2019, the 19-year old was being touted as a future star at the club and showed why.
But sport can be a fickle beast; a head knock mid-season holding back his progression.
"Last year was a bit stop-start," Taggart reflected.
"But I've got a good crack at it this year so pretty happy with how it's going."
The 20-year-old's name has consistently been mentioned as among Pirates' best.
By his own admission "not really a superstar", Taggart said he just tries "to be solid" and "do my job".
One of his best attributes is his defence, co-coach Evan Kellow remarking that his one-on-one defence "is the best in the club".
It is something the apprentice electrician works hard on, and something Pirates will be looking to him to again lead the way with when they head out to Narrabri on Saturday for what will be one of their biggest tests of the second round.
Their previous encounter was a thriller, Taggart scoring a crucial second half try as they snuck home by five points.
Hopeful of being able to cement a first grade spot this season, one of the big things he worked on over the off-season was building up his strength.
"My size wasn't really up to scratch last season," he conceded.
"But I feel like I've put a little bit more on."
He is also a bit "older and wiser", as they say.
"Just getting that experience in first grade," Taggart added.
"It's always a big step going up to the big boys. But just getting used to it and realising that you're not as far behind them as you thought."
Co-coaching Pirates' seconds last year, Kellow had a bit to do with Taggart and has seen a real growth in his game this season.
"He's always been a fantastic footballer. Now he's just developing into a really smart footballer," he said.
Along with his defence, he said his defensive lineout work at two "has been brilliant too" and also noted his fitness.
He has too "probably just learnt where he's best in the football team".
Pirates have made only the one change from the side that beat Walcha last weekend with Josevata Ranuve coming in on the wing for Alex Franklin.
In what promises to be an exciting day of footy action, they could with a win move into second with Gunnedah hosting Inverell in a top-of-the table clash.
The Highlanders are only a point ahead of Pirates and the Blue Boars.
The other game sees Scone at home to Quirindi.
