Jess Baker is enjoying the best of both footy worlds this season as she makes up for lost time.
Relatively starved of footy opportunities growing up, Baker has this season been playing league tag with Werris Creek and union with Gunnedah.
She also last month suited up for Central North at the Country Championships. Encouraged by her Red Devils team-mates to trial, she hadn't at that stage even played a game of rugby yet.
But the coaching staff liked what they saw and she not only made the squad but went on to start at outside centre in all four games.
"I never got a chance when I was younger to play these kinds of things so I might as well keep going for as long as I can," the 34-year old explained.
An integral figure for the Magpies since she joined them part way through the 2019 season, they are her priority.
But when they have byes or forfeits, or Sunday games, she has been lacing up the boots for the Red Devils.
"(And) If the games are close enough I can try and get there," she added.
Turning out for the Red Devils against Quirindi last Saturday, Baker was one of their tryscorers in their 46-31 loss.
"I just know a couple of the girls who play rugby with Gunnedah," she said.
"They've been trying to get me to play for years."
But until this year she had resisted.
One of the lures was the contact aspect of rugby with the Group 4 competition still only league tag at this stage.
Baker was involved in the end of season tackle competition before COVID put a halt to it, and despite some initial trepidation, she admitted at the time she was "petrified" before that first game, she came to revel in it.
She is hoping Group 4 will be able to get the competition back up and running later this year and is "trying to convert some of the rugby girls" to have a crack.
Another plus with the Red Devils is that a home game means just that. Before linking up with the Magpies, the Gunnedah-based Baker played with Kootingal.
"It is good, a home game is actually at home," she said.
"I don't have to drive 45 minutes to go to a home game."
She does plenty of travel during the week, working as a postal contractor for her dad and covering an area of about 300km.
She said the two games are "very different" albeit similar in some aspects, and has found the transition to rugby a bit easier being a centre. She doesn't have to worry about scrums and lineouts and mauls.
Unfortunately for Baker there will be no footy this weekend with the Magpies and Red Devils (women) both having byes.
