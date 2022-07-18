The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Central North under-11s win G.R Paton 'Spirit of Rugby' Shield

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central North's youngest representatives got their chance to shine at Tuggerah on the weekend, and shine they did with the Kookaburras under-11s bringing home the G.R Paton Shield from the NSW Juniors State Gala Carnival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.