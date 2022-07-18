Central North's youngest representatives got their chance to shine at Tuggerah on the weekend, and shine they did with the Kookaburras under-11s bringing home the G.R Paton Shield from the NSW Juniors State Gala Carnival.
The shield is awarded to the zone that best epitomises the spirit and values of rugby.
"It was a fantastic achievement," Joe Stolker, who was part of the four-strong coaching team for the two Kookaburras sides, said, highlighting that they are the only Country side to have won the shield.
It was reward for what was a huge effort before and then across the weekend.
"They really stepped up," Stolker said.
Having not had a lot of time together, they only got in "about three training sessions and a little trial game", he said the coaching staff were just hoping the sides would be competitive and "at least for the sake of the players get one win".
The White team went on to finish with four wins, a draw and a loss, while the Red team, playing in A Division and against some strong Sydney sides, posted a win, a draw and four losses.
They weren't an A team as such with the two sides picked as even teams.
For many of the players their first experience of playing rep rugby, one of the things that most impressed Stolker and the coaches was the way they "played together and played for each other".
Their "attitude as a whole" was really great, he continued.
"It was a great experience overall and just the way that everyone contributed," he said.
Tamworth Tri Colours' Xavier Parris was named the best and fairest of the carnival and best forward for the Red team while club-mate Elliot Quinn was adjudged the best back and Moree's Zach Hobday the player of the day.
Narrabri's Hunter Barrett was meanwhile the best and fairest for the White, Dustin Taber (Inverell) the best forward, Bill Giblin (Scone) the best back and Hugo Ussher (Walcha) the player of the day.
