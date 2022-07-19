Flames continued to blaze a path towards another Tamworth women's first grade minor premiership with a three goal win over South United on Sunday.
The 4-1 result took them to 11 wins for the season and keeps them seven points, and more than three wins, clear at the top.
It also saw them surpass 50 goals for the season. They have scored 19 of those in their last three games after putting eight away the previous week and seven the game before that.
Their dominance has come as a bit of a surprise to coach Barrie Pritchard.
After losing two of their most prominent players in Kate Ferguson and Kim Resch, he conceded heading into the season that he didn't anticipate them being as dominant as they have been the last two seasons. Last year they didn't drop a game during the regular season and likewise the year before.
A "big hole" to fill, their loss has somewhat been offset by Em and Ash Chaffey.
Pritchard said he is "very pleased" with the way they have "slotted into the team", noting that Ash "is getting better every game".
On Sunday Em opened the scoring for them midway through the first quarter and went on to finish with a double, both goals coming off penalty corners.
All four of Flames' did in fact.
The irony of that was that "missed a few others though" with Pritchard's stats from the game showing they had four penalty corners and a stroke in the second quarter, which they failed to convert.
Up 1-nil at half-time, Claudia Rodda doubled their advantage a minute into the third quarter, swooping on the deflection from a penalty corner shot from Naomi Spark.
Souths answered early in the fourth quarter, finding a bit of space in behind the Flames defence, but Chaffey slammed in a direct hit a minute later.
Spark then made it 4-1 midway through the quarter.
"We played pretty well," Pritchard said pointing out that they were missing Tegan Risk, who is one of their main attacking forces. Julie Rodda was also away on the Central Coast with the Tamworth under-15s boys.
"I thought our midfield played well; Em and Ash Chaffey, and Naomi (Spark) and Grace Collins. They all played well and defended well."
One of the other things he thought they did well was play the sidelines well in attack. They "made a lot of ground on the sidelines".
"Ella Constable had a really good game," he added, the youngster also copping "one on the jaw".
Claudia Rodda also had in his opinion her best game this season.
He said her reading of the play and defence particularly "was really good". She also linked up with the midfield well, and along with Bec O'Neill snuffed out quite a few Souths raids "with good traps".
Pritchard also paid credit to the Souths keeper.
"She made a lot of saves. It was hard to get past her," he said.
Olympians remain second after beating Waratahs 2-nil while Tudor Wests leapfrogged Services into third with a 1-nil win.
