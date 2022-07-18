The Northern Daily Leader

'The seeds of growth': Kangaroos veterans reflect on premiership anniversary

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:05am, first published 12:00am
Together again: The Tamworth Kangaroos gathered at No. 1 Oval on Saturday for their first official reunion since the 2002 grand final. Photo: Shannon Campbell.

Almost exactly 20 years after their first great triumph, the Tamworth Kangaroos' inaugural premiership team reunited on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of their grand final win over their cross-town rivals, the Tamworth Swans.

