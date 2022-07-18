'The seeds of growth': Kangaroos veterans reflect on premiership anniversary

Almost exactly 20 years after their first great triumph, the Tamworth Kangaroos' inaugural premiership team reunited on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of their grand final win over their cross-town rivals, the Tamworth Swans.
The 2002 season was the first edition of what eventually became the current AFL North West competition.
Founded in 1978, North West Football initially folded in 1992, and was revived in the form of weekly 12-a-side games between local Tamworth teams in 1997.
In 2002, those four local teams would reformat to become the Swans and the Kangaroos. They joined the Gunnedah Bulldogs and New England Nomads to form a new competition, and both made their way to the final.
"We had a lot of focus, it really was a big season in that we all had the eyes on the prize," 2002 club president and player, Graham Nutall, told the Leader.
"And the motivation from Bruce [McQualter, Kangaroos coach] to keep us all focused on that goal [was crucial]."
Their 16.8.104 to 8.7.55 win over the Swans was a thrilling end to their first season.
But what has pleased both Nutall and McQualter more over the ensuing 20 years is the growth of the sport in the North West region.
"I think the biggest thing to happen in football everywhere, especially up here, is the advent of women in football," McQualter said.
"When we were playing here, there was two girls playing in the Under 15s ... that was the seeds of growth.
"It's about participation, there's juniors, women in football, the men's football is still healthy ... because of the work we did all those years ago, it's probably why it's there now."
After watching Saturday's game, in which the Kangaroos lost a tight game to the New England Nomads by 22 points, the Old Bucks continued on for a group dinner at the Tamworth Hotel.
They will travel to Newcastle next month to take part in masters matches, where McQualter said there remains plenty of enthusiasm for football, even if it is played "a bit slower".
"It's great, we just keep enjoying the friendships and camaraderie and a few beers," Nutall added.
