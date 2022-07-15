The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth teams set to take part as Country Champs come to town

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local colours: Tamworth Baseball president, Dave McMurray, with women's representative player Renae Madams ahead of this weekend's Country Championships. Photo: Peter Hardin.

For the first time in Tamworth Baseball's long history, it will play host this weekend to two Baseball NSW Country Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.