Baby Gracie has been born into a very exclusive club - one money can't buy

By Emma Downey
Updated March 1 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Larissa Lye with daughter Gracie Jayne who was born in Tamworth hospital on February 29. Picture Gareth Gardner
Larissa Lye with daughter Gracie Jayne who was born in Tamworth hospital on February 29. Picture Gareth Gardner

Gracie Lye is one of seven local babies born in Tamworth hospital on Thursday, February 29, which means she and her companions have become members of a very exclusive club.

