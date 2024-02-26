'Wonderful man': Muller leaves legacy of music, sport and service to Tamworth

TALENTED cricketer, musician, and business man John Muller has been remembered as a wonderful and giving man.
Ivan 'John' Muller sadly passed away on February 22, 2024, aged 88, after a lifetime of dedication to the Tamworth community.
He raised thousands of dollars for local rehabilitation services, wowed crowds on stage and on field, and mentored young sports stars and musicians across the region.
Tributes are flowing for the talented community man, with a number of residents expressing their condolences for the man who touched so many lives.
"John was a great supporter ... he was a wonderful man who gave a lot of his time to help raise funds for mental health in Tamworth," one person said.
Another thanked John for mentoring the region's children into flourishing musicians and developing their talents.
"You will be remembered," they said.
Across the weekend, Tamworth cricketers took part in a minute of silence before the first ball to pay their respects to Mr Muller.
Born on August 2, 1935, Mr Muller spent the first 12 years of his life in Nundle before moving to Tamworth.
The hard working man spent five years at TJ Treloar Co, three years at Falkenmires Music and Sports Store and 11 years at Pengilley's Radio and Electrical Company.
While working at Pengilley's Mr Muller met the woman he would later marry and raise two children with, a young nurse Mary Henderson.
In 1974, Mr Muller starting working for Burke and Smyth Stock and Station Agents, and retired 26 years later, in 2000.
The talented music man started playing piano when he was just 12 years old, before stumbling across an old saxophone at the Police and Citizens Boys Club one day.
In 1977, he former the 18-piece Johnny Muller Big Band, who would go on to perform all across the North West for the next 40 years.
A major highlight for the musician was being invited by Eric Scott of Hadley Recording Studios to make a CD of the band. It proved very successful with all 10 tracks being well received.
In 1997, Mr Muller came up with the idea of having a jazz concert at West Tamworth Leagues Club as a fundraiser for the Billabong Clubhouse.
With the help of the generous Tamworth community, the event managed to raise $260,000 between 1997 and 2011.
On the sporting field, Mr Muller was one to watch.
The left-arm swing-bowler spent decades playing on local, national, and international pitches.
In 1963, Mr Muller single-handedly took the North Tamworth first grade side to victory after taking all 10 wickets against West Tamworth, for just 22 runs.
He rose up the ranks of cricket, and played in a three month around-the-world tour with the Emu Club side.
Mr Muller played in Canada, England, Holland and Hong Kong. He also graced the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when he represented NSW Country.
Mr Muller was also a talented mentor, with his list of proteges including some of the region's finest cricketers, among them Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
In 2006, Mr Muller was awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for his contribution to the Tamworth community through music, sport, fundraising
Relatives and friends of Mr Muller have been invited to attend a celebration of his life at the St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Matthews and Crown streets, at 10am on March 1, 2024.
A burial will take place at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens at 35 Workshop Lane Tamworth.
