Sophisticated and spacious modern family home on big block in great area

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Absolutely perfect for the modern family, this immaculate residence delivers an expanse of versatile living space through an impressive 350sqm. floorplan, while retaining a warm, welcoming vibe throughout.
Flooded with natural light, the home impresses further with quality appointments and premium finishes, providing not one, but two wonderfully generous living spaces to retreat to. Overlooked by a stunning gourmet kitchen, the elegant open-plan creates a focal point for the home, framed by large sliding glass doors that invite the outdoors in.
An entertainer's delight, the fabulous alfresco entices you with thoughts of lazy Sunday BBQs spent kicking back with friends, watching the kids play in the sparkling inground pool.
Set on just shy of one acre, the property provides heaps of running around space, alongside a kids' play area and a large shed to accommodate tools, toys and tradies.
