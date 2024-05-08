The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Sophisticated and spacious modern family home on big block in great area

May 9 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature Property

16 Bluebell Way, Moore Creek

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.