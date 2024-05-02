Rock your socks off with these local productions

Let's discuss all things local today! We have lots of talented people in Tamworth so here are a couple of ways you can support them.
The Tamworth Musical Society has their first show for 2024 commencing this week, You'll Miss The Tide Productions has their next In The Raw play reading and the much loved 2340 Big Band has their first show of the year coming up.
We Will Rock You is a jukebox comedy musical based on the songs of Queen with a book written by Ben Elton.
The musical takes place in a future age on a planet once called Earth that is now controlled by a mighty corporation. Rock music is unheard and all musical instruments are banned. The hope of breaking free rests with an likely resistance - an alliance of rebel Bohemians.
Following Scaramouche and Galileo, the audience will join the Bohemians in a fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock and roll. With more then 24 legendary hits like - We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust and of course. We Will Rock You - this is one show not to be missed.
Do not miss this 'Made in Tamworth' production presented by Tamworth Musical Society.
At the Capitol Theatre Friday, May 3 through to Saturday, May 18.
In The Raw, is a monthly series of staged play readings, and it continues in May with a captivating new comedy by Kathryn Marquet.
About the show. Pale Blue Dot by Kathryn Marquet is a new comedy about aliens, alienation and the terrifying and comforting thought that we are not alone. Pale Blue Dot spins the majesty of space, science, the comedy of alien conspiracy theories and the terror of domestic relationships into a stellar theatrical yarn.
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading. This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, May 24 May at 7:30pm.
Sit back, relax and join the 2340 Big Band with resident vocalists Brad Gill and Kate Armstrong along with some special guests for their annual afternoon of jazz in the comfy Capitol Theatre. In Swingin' on a Sunday: Sounds of the Screen, they'll take you through an exploration of swing tunes from the big and small screens.
Expect to hear jazzy tunes from a variety of movies, including classic and contemporary Disney films, James Bond, Moulin Rouge and many more. Perhaps even some theme tunes from some well known tv shows.
Enjoy this walk down memory lane at the Capitol Theatre Sunday, May 26 at 2pm.
