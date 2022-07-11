The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Eligibility for COVID-19 protections antiviral medication and a fourth vaccine have been expanded

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expansion of COVID protections aim to keep people out of hospital

EXPANDED eligibility for the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral medication should help keep people out of hospital as cases rise, local doctors believe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.