Wests Tigers and Cronulla will clash at Scully Park on August 13

Mark Bode
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
LET'S GET IT ON! The Wests Tigers-Cronulla match in Tamworth is locked and loaded.

Wests Tigers are "excited" and "proud" to be coming back to the region, the club's chief executive, Justin Pascoe, has said.

