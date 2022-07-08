The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Theatre Talk: Opera Australia presents The Barber of Seville at the Capitol Theatre in Tamworth

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAGE: The Barber of Seville is comic chaos. Photo: Supplied

The Barber of Seville

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.