The Barber of Seville
The stage is set for comic chaos at the Capitol Theatre at 7:30pm on Monday August 8.
Opera Australia presents the escapades of barber Figaro as he assists Count Almaviva in prising the beautiful Rosine away from her lecherous guardian Dr Bartolo.
The musical pops with lyrical acrobatics and irrepressibly funny characters.
Rossini's most famous 'opera buffa' is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com.
This show is a 'must-see' if you love Downtown Abbey, Sliding Doors, clever disguises gone wrong and a case of mistaken identities!
This is opera at its light hearted, effervescent best.
MARGARET Fulton the Musical
A musical biography of a true Aussie Legend based on her bestselling autobiography will hit the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday August 31 at 7.30pm.
Margaret Fulton reigned supreme on Australia's cooking scene, was awarded an OAM in 1983 and later identified as a National Living Treasure.
The Margaret Fulton Cookbook encouraged Australian housewives to experiment with more interesting ingredients, straying from the old tradition of meat and three veg.
This musical event follows her journey from humble beginnings to super-stardom. This is a show for all the housewives, househusbands and anyone who enjoys cooking!
