The Northern Daily Leader

King overcomes 'shaky' start to claim 'special' Treloar Cup win

By Zac Lowe
July 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big winner: Stephanie King (centre) is presented the Treloar Cup by John and Janet Treloar after her victory last week. Photo: Supplied.

Stephanie King was in good form leading in to last week's Treloar Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.