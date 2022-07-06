King overcomes 'shaky' start to claim 'special' Treloar Cup win

Stephanie King was in good form leading in to last week's Treloar Cup.
But she was not sure that would be enough to overcome some of the visiting opposition players, a number of whom boasted lower handicaps.
The one advantage she did have, however, was an intimate knowledge of her home course - the Tamworth Golf Club - where the cup was contested.
"Having some familiarity with the greens, obviously as I play here several times a week, it was a slight advantage to me," King said.
And after winning the Tamworth Ladies Open 4BBB event with Julie McGrath the Tuesday prior, the club captain was high on confidence.
However, that assuredness was diminished after a "shaky" start on the first two holes during the Treloar Cup. It was only some strong drives off the tee as the day progressed that restored King's hope that she might yet take out the win.
"I did drive the ball off the tee pretty well, and had some good approach shots and managed the fast speed of the greens pretty well," she said.
"I steadied and played consistently through the rest of the round."
For high-profile events such as the Treloar Cup, which draws competitors from all over the region including Glen Innes, Armidale, and Murrurundi, the greens are prepared slightly differently.
The groundskeepers have them run faster, and put the pins in more difficult positions to provide a sterner challenge for the players.
But King's thorough knowledge of the course played in her favour, and allowed her to negotiate the greens without much drama.
It was still no easy feat to claim the Treloar Cup, particularly given the weight of history behind the event, which has run since 1926.
"To add my name to the trophy is special," King said.
"We really do value the event and playing it, and enjoying the day. That's a big part of it, because a lot of ladies look forward to it.
"The Treloar family continuing to sponsor the event and their commitment to it over the years is terrific, they're generous sponsors."
