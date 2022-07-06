Thunderbolts 'disappointed' after home game cancellation

After putting together one of their best performances of the season on Saturday to overcome the Springwood Scorchers, the Tamworth Thunderbolts will not have the opportunity to back up in front of a home crowd.
The Thunderbolts' match against the Hawkesbury Jets scheduled for this Saturday at the Tamworth Sports Dome has been cancelled due to travel difficulties caused by the current floods.
Given the strong form Tamworth is in, coach Mitch Balderston said the cancellation was understandable but "a little bit disappointing".
"I think it was going to be a fairly dominant performance and the chance for some of our bench guys to stand up and get a proper run," he said.
"So a few of those guys are disappointed, thinking that they'd get a chance to shine in front of a home crowd, but it is what it is."
Tamworth's 90-68 win last weekend was critical for the side, particularly coming off a shock loss to the Central Coast Waves the week prior.
It was, Balderston said, an "absolute blinder" of a game from the Thunderbolts, which was spurred by the return of Bailey Keech from injury.
"We walked into a hostile environment with an away crowd and metropolitan refs," he said.
"We didn't really know what we were going to come up against ... the boys were not too happy about the loss the week before."
But the disappointment of this weekend's cancelled game came with a silver lining for Tamworth.
Ahead of a "really grueling" final few weeks of competition, Balderston is glad that his team now has a chance to rest and recuperate.
"It's a pretty rough trot on the back end of the season, so a week's rest won't hurt us," he said.
The Thunderbolts will next be in action on July 16 against the Coffs Harbour Suns in Coffs Harbour. Their next home game will take place on July 23 against the Hills Hornets.
