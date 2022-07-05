TWO PEOPLE have been rushed to hospital after they were injured in a single-car crash in Gunnedah before dawn on Wednesday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene at the intersection of Blue Vale Road and the Kamilaroi Highway, west of Gunnedah, just before 6am.
Two ambulance crews were deployed to help a man and a woman, both believed to be aged in their 30s, who were travelling in the car at the time.
Paramedics said the man was treated for back injuries.
The woman was extracted from the wreck with spinal precautions, suffering suspected injuries to her spine as well as her arm.
Both were stabilised for transport and taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment, they were each in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
