A SUPER-SIZED chicken farm near Tamworth has been given the green light to begin operations sooner, backed by diesel generators, as market demand for poultry meat grows.
Australia's biggest grower of broiler chickens, ProTen, won approval this week from the state's planning controller to start farming on a portion of its Rushes Creek Poultry Farm between Lake Keepit and Manilla, while construction continues on site.
The state-significant development to build a large-scale poultry farm on Rushes Creek Road was first approved in April 2020, on the basis that construction is completed before farming begins.
But, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment has now granted modifications to allow operations at the first stage, consisting of 18 sheds, to begin as the build continues.
The developer sought to speed up the project due to the "current demand for broiler chickens in the Australian market and the associated immediate need for additional broiler sheds in the region".
The department signed off on the modification to the huge farm because it would allow progress in operations at the site and "enable ProTen to contribute to regional economic growth and contribute toward meeting market demand for chicken meat in NSW".
Because the farm isn't currently connected to the electricity grid, it will be powered by standby diesel generators, and be allowed to increase its diesel generator capacity for a period of 12 months.
The whole development - consisting of four poultry farms, with 54 sheds housing up to three million broiler chickens - will eventually be powered by solar panels to supplement reliance on the grid.
After winning approval, ProTen is looking to start construction on the first of eight sheds on its Farm 2 this month, and it is hoped to complete the works by December.
"While the construction timetable indicates that concurrent construction and operation will occur for around seven months, ProTen is seeking an additional three months to allow for any unforseen construction delays," the department's assessment stated.
In the meantime, ProTen is seeking to lodge a subsequent modification application which would seek to permit the use of an off-grid solar and battery power solution for the primary operational power supply for the development, rather than a grid connection. ProTen expects this would be secured and commissioned by the end of the 12-month period.
"Diesel generators were proposed as an emergency backup power supply for the farm. ProTen has advised it is now pursuing an option to take the development completely off-grid with a solar and battery renewable power solution," the department's report said.
"This will require a much larger area of solar panels to be installed on the roofs of the poultry sheds. This amendment to the development will be subject to a separate modification application, yet to be lodged with the Department."
During the assessment period, both Tamworth and Gunnedah councils recommended time limitations be applied for the generators, and pumps be located outside of flood prone land, which form part of the modified consents.
WaterNSW raised concerns regarding the potential for water quality impacts in the Namoi River, given its proximity to the generator and diesel storage tank.
While the Environment Protection Authority (EPA), supported the modification, it also raised concerns surrounding the potential for the diesel generators to emit nitrous oxides.
"As the generators are proposed to operate for more than 200 hours per year over the 12 month period, the EPA recommended a condition requiring any diesel generator that operates for 200 hours or more to comply with the nitrous oxides limits in the Protection of the Environment Regulation 2021," the report reads.
ProTen supplies chickens to Australia's largest chicken processor, Baiada Poultry, and is one of the major players in the expansion of the poultry industry in and around Tamworth.
The Leader contacted ProTen for further comment on the development.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
