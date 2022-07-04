Tamworth's Mitch Watts has been elevated to the Junior Wallabies starting side for their under-20s Oceania Championships clash with Fiji on Tuesday.
The former Tamworth Magpie will start at No.8 in one of several changes following their narrow defeat to Argentina.
Coming off the bench, Watts was injected into the game with about five minutes to play and had an almost immediate impact, forcing a turnover with good some good pressure at the ruck.
He had another couple of good moments as well.
"We had a strong performance against Argentina and the team is eager deliver some positive results tomorrow against Fiji," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said.
"We've added a few different players in from our last game on Friday and the coaching staff are very keen to see if they can make their claim to a permanent role in the starting 23."
"Fiji are always an exciting team to face and we're expecting them to be ready to bounce back and give us a good challenge."
The match kicks off at 4pm and will be broadcast live and on demand on Stan Sport.
Junior Wallabies team to face Fiji: 1. Paddy Tagg, 2. Max Craig, 3. Siosifa Amone, 4. Connor Seve, 5. Lopeti Faifua, 6. George Gibson, 7. Zac Hough, 8. Mitch Watts, 9. Louis Werchon, 10. Jack Bowen, 11. David Vaihu, 12. George Poolman, 13. Jayden Blake, 14. Ben Dowling, 15. Mac Grealy (c). Reserves - 16. Thomas Maka, 17. Adrian Brown, 18. Jamie Clark, 19. Luke Callan (vc), 20. Daniel Maiava, 21. Teddy Wilson, 22. Lukas Ripley, 23. Floyd Aubrey
