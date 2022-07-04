The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Mitch Watts to start for Junior Wallabies against Fiji

Updated July 4 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:15am
On the charge: Mitch Watts will start for the Junior Wallabies against Fiji on Tuesday.

Tamworth's Mitch Watts has been elevated to the Junior Wallabies starting side for their under-20s Oceania Championships clash with Fiji on Tuesday.

